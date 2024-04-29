The Latest Analyst Ratings For Charter Communications

Loading... Loading...

Ratings for Charter Communications CHTR were provided by 15 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 10 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 5 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 3 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $337.27, a high estimate of $472.00, and a low estimate of $250.00. A 11.68% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $381.86.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Charter Communications. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jessica Ehrlich B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $300.00 $315.00 Bryan Kraft Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $320.00 $375.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Lowers Neutral $297.00 $334.00 Jessica Ehrlich B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $315.00 $350.00 Steven Cahall Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $290.00 $340.00 Kannan Venkateshwar Barclays Lowers Underweight $250.00 $280.00 Sebastiano Petti JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $335.00 $370.00 John Hodulik UBS Lowers Neutral $325.00 $360.00 Laurent Yoon Bernstein Announces Outperform $370.00 - Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Lowers Neutral $335.00 $472.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $472.00 $475.00 John Hodulik UBS Lowers Neutral $360.00 $415.00 Matthew Harrigan Benchmark Lowers Buy $440.00 $490.00 Kannan Venkateshwar Barclays Lowers Underweight $280.00 $325.00 Sebastiano Petti JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $370.00 $445.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Charter Communications. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Charter Communications compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Charter Communications's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Charter Communications's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Charter Communications's Background

Charter is the product of the 2016 merger of three cable companies, each with a decades-long history in the business: Legacy Charter, Time Warner Cable, and Bright House Networks. The firm now holds networks capable of providing television, internet access, and phone services to roughly 57 million US homes and businesses, around 40% of the country. Across this footprint, Charter serves 30 million residential and 2 million commercial customer accounts under the Spectrum brand, making it the second-largest US cable company behind Comcast. The firm also owns, in whole or in part, sports and news networks, including Spectrum SportsNet (long-term local rights to Los Angeles Lakers games), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles Dodgers), SportsNet New York (New York Mets), and Spectrum News NY1.

Financial Insights: Charter Communications

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Charter Communications's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.27%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Charter Communications's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.72%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Charter Communications's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.54%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Charter Communications's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.72%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Charter Communications's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 8.82. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

