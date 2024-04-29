Analyst Scoreboard: 22 Ratings For Apple

Loading... Loading...

In the preceding three months, 22 analysts have released ratings for Apple AAPL, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 12 6 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 6 1 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $212.23, a high estimate of $250.00, and a low estimate of $158.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.99% from the previous average price target of $202.14.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Apple. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Toni Sacconaghi Bernstein Announces Outperform $195.00 - Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $210.00 $220.00 Tom Forte Maxim Group Announces Hold $178.00 - Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $220.00 - Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $210.00 $215.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $250.00 - Ananda Baruah Loop Capital Lowers Hold $170.00 $185.00 Ingo Wermann DZ Bank Announces Hold $180.00 - David Vogt UBS Maintains Neutral $190.00 $190.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $220.00 $220.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $250.00 - Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Maintains Buy $225.00 - Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Maintains Neutral $189.00 - Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $250.00 - Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $250.00 - Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $215.00 $225.00 Martin Yang Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $200.00 - Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $250.00 - Tim Long Barclays Lowers Underweight $158.00 $160.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $220.00 - Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $250.00 - Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Maintains Neutral $189.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Apple. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Apple compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Apple's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Apple's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Apple

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Apple

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Apple displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.07%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Apple's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 28.36%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Apple's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 49.79%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Apple's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 9.61%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Apple's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.46, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

