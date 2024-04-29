4 Analysts Have This To Say About Autoliv

Loading... Loading...

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Autoliv ALV, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $129.75, a high estimate of $135.00, and a low estimate of $120.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 9.96% increase from the previous average price target of $118.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Autoliv. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Luke Junk Baird Raises Neutral $135.00 $133.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Raises Neutral $129.00 $117.00 Dan Levy Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $120.00 $107.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Buy $135.00 $115.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Autoliv. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Autoliv compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Autoliv's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Autoliv's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Autoliv analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Autoliv

Autoliv is the global leader in passive safety components and systems for the auto industry. Products include seat belts, frontal air bags, side-impact air bags, air bag inflators, and steering wheels. The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance is the company's largest customer at 10% of 2023 revenue, with Stellantis accounting for 10% and Volkswagen 9%. At 34% of 2023 revenue, the Americas was Autoliv's largest geographic region, followed by Europe at 27%, China at 20%, and rest of world at 19%.

Autoliv's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Autoliv showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 17.82% as of 31 December, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Autoliv's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 8.25%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Autoliv's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 9.03%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Autoliv's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.78%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Autoliv's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.8.

