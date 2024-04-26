What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Visteon

Loading... Loading...

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on Visteon VC, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $134.12, a high estimate of $160.00, and a low estimate of $106.00. A 4.37% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $140.25.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Visteon. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Luke Junk Baird Lowers Outperform $137.00 $140.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $108.00 $106.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $145.00 $146.00 Ronald Jewsikow Guggenheim Lowers Buy $126.00 $136.00 Dan Levy Barclays Raises Overweight $145.00 $140.00 Tom Narayan RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $146.00 $188.00 John Murphy B of A Securities Lowers Buy $160.00 $165.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $106.00 $101.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Visteon. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Visteon. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Visteon compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Visteon compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Visteon's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Visteon Better

Visteon Corp is an automotive supplier. It manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturers including Ford, Nissan, Renault, Mazda, BMW, General Motors, and Honda. The company offers information displays, instrument clusters, head-up displays, infotainment systems, telematics solutions, and Smartcore. The Company's reportable segment is Electronics. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including digital instrument clusters, domain controllers with integrated advanced driver assistance systems, displays, Android-based infotainment systems, and battery management systems. Geographically, it operates in North America, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

A Deep Dive into Visteon's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Visteon faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -6.95% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2023. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Visteon's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 36.97%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Visteon's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 41.54%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Visteon's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.4%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Visteon's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.43, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

