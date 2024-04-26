Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Boston Beer Co

Loading... Loading...

9 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Boston Beer Co SAM over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 6 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 1 2M Ago 0 1 4 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Boston Beer Co, presenting an average target of $321.56, a high estimate of $355.00, and a low estimate of $250.00. This current average represents a 1.66% decrease from the previous average price target of $327.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Boston Beer Co among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Serotta Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $325.00 $310.00 Filippo Falorni Citigroup Lowers Neutral $315.00 $350.00 Bonnie Herzog Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $250.00 $257.00 Michael Lavery Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $350.00 - Nik Modi RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $337.00 - Filippo Falorni Citigroup Lowers Neutral $350.00 $370.00 Sean King UBS Lowers Neutral $355.00 $390.00 Eric Sheridan Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $275.00 $285.00 Nik Modi RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $337.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Boston Beer Co. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Boston Beer Co compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Boston Beer Co's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Discovering Boston Beer Co: A Closer Look

Boston Beer is a top player in high-end malt beverages and adjacent categories in the us, with strong positions in craft beer, flavored malt beverages, hard cider, and hard seltzer. The bulk of volume and revenue is concentrated in four brands: Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Twisted Tea, and Truly. Beverages are produced using a hybrid model leveraging both in-house capacities and third-party breweries through contract arrangements. While the firm is required to use distributors to reach end markets, including retailers and on-premises operators, it also employs 500 internal sales representatives to educate the market about its products. The firm generates over 95% of sales in the us.

A Deep Dive into Boston Beer Co's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Boston Beer Co's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -12.02% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Boston Beer Co's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -4.6%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Boston Beer Co's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.65%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Boston Beer Co's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Boston Beer Co's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.04.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

