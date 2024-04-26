15 Analysts Assess TransUnion: What You Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

TransUnion TRU has been analyzed by 15 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 7 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $85.73, with a high estimate of $94.00 and a low estimate of $75.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 13.23% increase from the previous average price target of $75.71.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive TransUnion. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $90.00 $87.00 Shlomo Rosenbaum Stifel Raises Buy $92.00 $83.00 Jeffrey Meuler Baird Raises Outperform $94.00 $87.00 Kyle Peterson Needham Raises Buy $89.00 $87.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $90.00 $81.00 Heather Balsky B of A Securities Raises Neutral $90.00 $65.00 David Togut Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $80.00 $70.00 Seth Weber Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $85.00 $80.00 Jeffrey Meuler Baird Raises Outperform $87.00 $80.00 Andrew Steinerman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $84.00 $69.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $85.00 - Manav Patnaik Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $75.00 $55.00 Shlomo Rosenbaum Stifel Raises Buy $83.00 $76.00 Andrew Jeffrey Truist Securities Raises Hold $75.00 $65.00 Kyle Peterson Needham Raises Buy $87.00 $75.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to TransUnion. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to TransUnion. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of TransUnion compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of TransUnion compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for TransUnion's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into TransUnion's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering TransUnion: A Closer Look

TransUnion is one of the three leading credit bureaus in the United States, providing the consumer information that is the basis for granting credit. The company also provides fraud detection, marketing, and analytical services. TransUnion operates in over 30 countries, and about a quarter of its revenue comes from international markets.

TransUnion: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: TransUnion's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.79%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: TransUnion's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 0.63%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): TransUnion's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.15%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): TransUnion's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.05%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.36, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

