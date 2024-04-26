Forecasting The Future: 10 Analyst Projections For Eastman Chemical

Loading... Loading...

During the last three months, 10 analysts shared their evaluations of Eastman Chemical EMN, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $102.5, a high estimate of $121.00, and a low estimate of $89.00. This current average has increased by 9.17% from the previous average price target of $93.89.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Eastman Chemical among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Roberts Mizuho Raises Neutral $102.00 $91.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $100.00 $89.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $100.00 $89.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Raises Buy $114.00 $95.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Raises Overweight $121.00 $101.00 Colin Isaac Redburn Atlantic Announces Buy $110.00 - Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Buy $95.00 $96.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $89.00 $91.00 Vincent Anderson Stifel Lowers Buy $101.00 $102.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $93.00 $91.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Eastman Chemical. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Eastman Chemical compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Eastman Chemical's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Eastman Chemical's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Eastman Chemical analyst ratings.

About Eastman Chemical

Established in 1920 to produce chemicals for Eastman Kodak, Eastman Chemical has grown into a global specialty chemical company with manufacturing sites around the world. The company generates the majority of its sales outside of the United States, with a strong presence in Asian markets. During the past several years, Eastman has sold noncore businesses, choosing to focus on higher-margin specialty product offerings.

Financial Milestones: Eastman Chemical's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Eastman Chemical's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -7.0%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Eastman Chemical's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.05%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Eastman Chemical's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.74%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.12%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Eastman Chemical's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.89, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.