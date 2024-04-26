Breaking Down HOOKIPA Pharma: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

Loading... Loading...

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on HOOKIPA Pharma HOOK, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $5.38, along with a high estimate of $6.50 and a low estimate of $5.00. This current average has decreased by 13.92% from the previous average price target of $6.25.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of HOOKIPA Pharma by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Arthur He HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $5.00 $6.50 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $5.00 - Arthur He HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $6.50 - Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $5.00 $6.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to HOOKIPA Pharma. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of HOOKIPA Pharma compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of HOOKIPA Pharma compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of HOOKIPA Pharma's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into HOOKIPA Pharma's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind HOOKIPA Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a class of immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform that is designed to reprogram the body's immune system. It uses off-the-shelf technologies, VaxWave and TheraT, to elicit directly within patients a response of antigen-specific killer T cells and antibodies.

Financial Milestones: HOOKIPA Pharma's Journey

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: HOOKIPA Pharma's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -5.38%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: HOOKIPA Pharma's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -335.06% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): HOOKIPA Pharma's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -26.84%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): HOOKIPA Pharma's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -15.26%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: HOOKIPA Pharma's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.07.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

