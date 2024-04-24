Assessing Eagle Materials: Insights From 11 Financial Analysts

Loading... Loading...

During the last three months, 11 analysts shared their evaluations of Eagle Materials EXP, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $274.18, a high estimate of $320.00, and a low estimate of $230.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 17.76% increase from the previous average price target of $232.82.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Eagle Materials is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Trey Grooms Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $295.00 $250.00 Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $273.00 $238.00 John Baugh Stifel Raises Buy $300.00 $250.00 Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Raises Buy $311.00 $244.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Raises Buy $320.00 $290.00 Adrian Huerta JP Morgan Raises Neutral $265.00 $200.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Raises Buy $290.00 $250.00 Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Raises Buy $244.00 $234.00 Patrick Tyler Brown Raymond James Raises Outperform $230.00 $170.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Raises Buy $250.00 $220.00 Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $238.00 $215.00

Key Insights:

Loading... Loading...

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Eagle Materials. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Eagle Materials. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Eagle Materials compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Eagle Materials compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Eagle Materials's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Eagle Materials's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Eagle Materials analyst ratings.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc produces and sells construction products and building materials. Construction products include cement, slag, concrete, and aggregates and building materials include gypsum wallboard, and are sold to the construction and building industries. Basic materials used for oil and natural gas extraction include frac sand and oil well cement. The firm organizes itself into two sectors: Heavy Materials, which includes the Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments, and Light Materials, which includes the Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments.

Eagle Materials's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Eagle Materials showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.26% as of 31 December, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Eagle Materials's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 23.11%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Eagle Materials's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.78% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Eagle Materials's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.45%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Eagle Materials's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.8. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.