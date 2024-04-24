4 Analysts Have This To Say About Taboola.com

Loading... Loading...

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Taboola.com TBLA, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $5.81, a high estimate of $6.00, and a low estimate of $5.25. This current average has increased by 10.67% from the previous average price target of $5.25.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Taboola.com is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Zach Cummins B. Riley Securities Announces Buy $5.25 - Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $6.00 - Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $6.00 $5.50 Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $6.00 $5.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Taboola.com. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Taboola.com compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Taboola.com's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Taboola.com's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Taboola.com's Background

Taboola.com Ltd is a technology company that powers recommendations across the Open Web with an artificial intelligence-based, algorithmic engine. It partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps, collectively referred to as digital properties, to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the Open Web. Geographically it serves Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Rest of the world whilst it generates the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Taboola.com

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Taboola.com displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 13.07%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 0.89%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Taboola.com's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.35% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Taboola.com's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.22%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Taboola.com's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.2, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

