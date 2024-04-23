What Analysts Are Saying About Zions Bancorp Stock

Loading... Loading...

In the preceding three months, 9 analysts have released ratings for Zions Bancorp ZION, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 7 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 5 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $46.22, a high estimate of $52.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. Marking an increase of 2.85%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $44.94.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Zions Bancorp. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Erika Najarian UBS Lowers Neutral $45.00 $47.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $47.00 $46.00 Bernard von-Gizycki Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $47.00 - Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $46.00 $45.00 Ken Usdin Jefferies Lowers Hold $45.00 $47.00 Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Raises Neutral $52.00 $49.50 Jennifer Demba Truist Securities Maintains Hold $46.00 $46.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $48.00 $47.00 Ken Zerbe Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $40.00 $32.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Zions Bancorp. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Zions Bancorp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Zions Bancorp's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Zions Bancorp's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Zions Bancorp's Background

Zions Bancorporation is a regional U.S. bank with core operations that span 11 states. The bank is headquartered in Salt Lake City and does business primarily in the Western and Southwestern United States. Zions primarily focuses on providing banking services to small and midsize businesses, with the bulk of its loans focused on commercial and commercial real estate lending.

Zions Bancorp: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Zions Bancorp's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -16.27%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 15.73%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zions Bancorp's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.27%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zions Bancorp's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.13%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Zions Bancorp's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.39, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

