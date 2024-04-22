In-Depth Examination Of 6 Analyst Recommendations For Evolent Health

Loading... Loading...

Evolent Health EVH has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Evolent Health, revealing an average target of $44.0, a high estimate of $52.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. A 3.3% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $45.50.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Evolent Health by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Grosslight Citigroup Announces Buy $40.00 - Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $44.00 $45.00 Anne Samuel JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $52.00 $53.00 Jeff Jones Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $45.00 - Constantine Davides JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $38.00 $37.00 Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $45.00 $47.00

Key Insights:

Loading... Loading...

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Evolent Health. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Evolent Health. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Evolent Health compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Evolent Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Evolent Health's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Evolent Health's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Evolent Health analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Evolent Health

Evolent Health Inc is engaged in healthcare delivery and payment. The company supports health systems and physician organizations in their migration toward value-based care and population health management. It provides specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, musculoskeletal markets and holistic total cost of care management along with an integrated platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure under one go to market package. The primary solutions provided by the company include specialty care management services, total cost of care management, and administrative services.

Understanding the Numbers: Evolent Health's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Evolent Health displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 45.4%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Evolent Health's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -7.44%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Evolent Health's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -3.83%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Evolent Health's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.55%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Evolent Health's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.6. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.