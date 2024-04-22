A Closer Look at 5 Analyst Recommendations For Grid Dynamics Holdings

Loading... Loading...

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Grid Dynamics Holdings GDYN, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $16.4, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 5.13% increase from the previous average price target of $15.60.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Grid Dynamics Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Potter Citigroup Lowers Buy $15.00 $17.00 Josh Siegler Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $17.00 $14.00 Puneet Jain JP Morgan Raises Overweight $17.00 $16.00 Ryan Potter Citigroup Raises Buy $17.00 $16.00 Puneet Jain JP Morgan Raises Overweight $16.00 $15.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Grid Dynamics Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Grid Dynamics Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Grid Dynamics Holdings compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Grid Dynamics Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Grid Dynamics Holdings's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Grid Dynamics Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Grid Dynamics Holdings

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation to Fortune 1000 companies. The company delivers tailored solutions in several industry verticals like Tech, Media and Telecom, Retail, Finance and Consumer Packaged goods (CPG)/manufacturing. The company derives maximum revenue from Retails. Geographically company earns revenue from North America, Europe and other regions.

Grid Dynamics Holdings: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Grid Dynamics Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.11%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.72%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Grid Dynamics Holdings's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.77%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.67%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Grid Dynamics Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.03, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

