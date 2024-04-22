The Analyst Landscape: 19 Takes On SolarEdge Technologies

Loading... Loading...

SolarEdge Technologies SEDG has been analyzed by 19 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 11 1 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 7 0 1

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $86.63, a high estimate of $133.00, and a low estimate of $61.00. Highlighting a 11.49% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $97.88.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive SolarEdge Technologies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Souther B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $124.00 $133.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Lowers Buy $104.00 $106.00 Markus Leistner DZ Bank Announces Hold $62.00 - Christine Cho Barclays Raises Underweight $61.00 $50.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $92.00 $97.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $73.00 $77.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Hold $75.00 $80.00 Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $81.00 $91.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Lowers Buy $106.00 $119.00 Tristan Richardson Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $90.00 $93.00 Vikram Bagri Citigroup Lowers Neutral $83.00 $89.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $97.00 $107.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $80.00 $85.00 Chris Dendrinos RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $77.00 $85.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $77.00 $105.00 Austin Moeller Canaccord Genuity Maintains Hold $75.00 - Chris Dendrinos RBC Capital Announces Sector Perform $85.00 - Christopher Souther B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $133.00 $166.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $71.00 $83.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to SolarEdge Technologies. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of SolarEdge Technologies compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of SolarEdge Technologies's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into SolarEdge Technologies's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on SolarEdge Technologies analyst ratings.

Delving into SolarEdge Technologies's Background

SolarEdge Technologies designs, develops, and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic installations. The company system consists of power optimizers, inverters, and cloud-based monitoring platform and addresses a broad range of solar market segments, from residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. The company sells its products directly to solar installers, engineering, procurement, and construction firms and indirectly to solar installers through distributors and electrical equipment wholesalers.

Unraveling the Financial Story of SolarEdge Technologies

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining SolarEdge Technologies's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -64.52% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: SolarEdge Technologies's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -51.38%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SolarEdge Technologies's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -6.62%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): SolarEdge Technologies's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.52%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: SolarEdge Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.3, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

