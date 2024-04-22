The Analyst Verdict: Iridium Comms In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

Loading... Loading...

Analysts' ratings for Iridium Comms IRDM over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Iridium Comms, presenting an average target of $37.5, a high estimate of $48.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 12.12% lower than the prior average price target of $42.67.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Iridium Comms among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Hamed Khorsand BWS Financial Maintains Neutral $30.00 $30.00 Mathieu Robilliard Barclays Lowers Overweight $42.00 $45.00 Hamed Khorsand BWS Financial Announces Hold $30.00 - Ric Prentiss Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $48.00 $53.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Iridium Comms. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Iridium Comms compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Iridium Comms's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Iridium Comms's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Iridium Comms

Iridium Communications Inc offers voice and data communications services and products to businesses, U.S. and international government agencies, and other customers on a global basis. The company is a provider of mobile voice and data communications services through a constellation of low earth-orbiting satellites. Iridium's solutions are ideally suited for industries such as maritime, aviation, government/military, emergency/humanitarian services, mining, forestry, oil and gas, heavy equipment, transportation, and utilities. Iridium also provides service to subscribers from the U.S. Department of Defense, as well as other civil and government agencies around the world. The Company operates in one business segment, providing global satellite communications services and products.

Iridium Comms's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Iridium Comms's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.69% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Iridium Comms's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.64% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.26%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.73%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Iridium Comms's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.88, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

