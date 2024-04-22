Healthpeak Properties Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Loading... Loading...

Healthpeak Properties DOC has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $21.8, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $19.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $19.50, the current average has increased by 11.79%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Healthpeak Properties is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vikram Malhotra Mizuho Announces Buy $22.00 - Michael Carroll RBC Capital Raises Outperform $22.00 $21.00 Joshua Dennerlein B of A Securities Raises Buy $25.00 $18.00 Connor Siversky Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $19.00 - Michael Carroll RBC Capital Announces Outperform $21.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Healthpeak Properties. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Healthpeak Properties compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Healthpeak Properties's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Healthpeak Properties's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak owns a diversified healthcare portfolio of approximately 459 in-place properties spread across mainly medical office and life science assets, plus a handful of senior housing, hospital, and skilled nursing/post-acute care assets, as well.

Healthpeak Properties: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Healthpeak Properties's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.56%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Healthpeak Properties's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.79% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.11%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Healthpeak Properties's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.45%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Healthpeak Properties's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.12, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

