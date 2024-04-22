A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Huntington Bancshares Through 13 Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Huntington Bancshares HBAN has been analyzed by 13 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $15.42, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 9.44% increase from the previous average price target of $14.09.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Huntington Bancshares among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $15.00 - Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Outperform $16.00 $15.00 Ken Usdin Jefferies Raises Buy $16.00 $14.00 Ebrahim Poonawala B of A Securities Raises Buy $16.00 $14.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $15.00 $14.00 Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Raises Neutral $16.00 $15.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $15.00 - John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $16.00 $15.00 Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $14.00 $13.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Buy $15.50 $14.00 Erika Najarian UBS Raises Buy $15.00 $14.00 Ken Zerbe Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $16.00 $13.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $15.00 $14.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Huntington Bancshares. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Huntington Bancshares compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Huntington Bancshares's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Huntington Bancshares's Background

Huntington Bancshares Inc is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The bank operates in two business segments: Consumer & Regional Banking and Commercial Banking. The bank derives the maximum of its revenue from the Consumer & Business Banking segment. The other segment of the bank consists of Treasury and others. The bank also provides auto dealer, equipment finance, investment management, trust, brokerage, capital market services, and other services.

Huntington Bancshares's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Huntington Bancshares faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -9.33% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2023. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Huntington Bancshares's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 12.09%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Huntington Bancshares's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.3%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Huntington Bancshares's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.11%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.73, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

