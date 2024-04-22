Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Federal Realty Investment Through Analyst Insights

Loading... Loading...

In the latest quarter, 7 analysts provided ratings for Federal Realty Investment FRT, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $111.71, along with a high estimate of $124.00 and a low estimate of $101.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 1.25% increase from the previous average price target of $110.33.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Federal Realty Investment is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Omotayo Okusanya Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $110.00 $109.00 Jeffrey Spector B of A Securities Raises Buy $124.00 $118.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Maintains Buy $117.00 - Linda Tsai Jefferies Lowers Hold $109.00 $111.00 Dori Kesten Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $112.00 $110.00 Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $109.00 $110.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Lowers Neutral $101.00 $104.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Federal Realty Investment. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Federal Realty Investment compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Federal Realty Investment's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Federal Realty Investment's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Federal Realty Investment analyst ratings.

Get to Know Federal Realty Investment Better

Federal Realty Investment Trust is a shopping center-focused retail real estate investment trust that owns high-quality properties in eight of the largest metropolitan markets. Its portfolio includes an interest in 102 properties, which includes 26.0 million square feet of retail space and over 3,100 multifamily units. Federal's retail portfolio includes grocery-anchored centers, superregional centers, power centers, and mixed-use urban centers. Federal Realty has focused on owning assets in highly desirable areas with significant growth, and as a result, the average population density and average median household income are higher for its portfolio than for any other retail REIT.

Financial Milestones: Federal Realty Investment's Journey

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Federal Realty Investment's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.2%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 20.84%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Federal Realty Investment's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.2%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Federal Realty Investment's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.73%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Federal Realty Investment's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.67, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

