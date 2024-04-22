Key Takeaways From WillScot Mobile Mini Analyst Ratings

Loading... Loading...

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of WillScot Mobile Mini WSC during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $52.14, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $42.00. Experiencing a 3.96% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $54.29.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive WillScot Mobile Mini. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Wittmann Baird Lowers Outperform $45.00 $55.00 Stanley Elliott Stifel Lowers Buy $50.00 $58.00 Philip Ng Jefferies Lowers Hold $42.00 $58.00 Manav Patnaik Barclays Raises Overweight $60.00 $50.00 Seth Weber Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $57.00 $55.00 Stanley Elliott Stifel Raises Buy $58.00 $53.00 Faiza Alwy Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $53.00 $51.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to WillScot Mobile Mini. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of WillScot Mobile Mini compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of WillScot Mobile Mini's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into WillScot Mobile Mini's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp is a business services provider specializing in flexible workspace and portable storage solutions. The company's segment includes Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. It generates maximum revenue from the Modular Solutions segment. The company serves furniture rental, transportation, and logistics, facility management, job site services, commercial storage, and the commercial real estate sector. Geographically, it derives revenue from the US, Canada, and Mexico, where the majority of its revenue is generated from the United States.

Financial Insights: WillScot Mobile Mini

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: WillScot Mobile Mini's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.7%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: WillScot Mobile Mini's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 14.1%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): WillScot Mobile Mini's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.71%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): WillScot Mobile Mini's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.41% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: WillScot Mobile Mini's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.01, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

