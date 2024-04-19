Assessing Magnite: Insights From 11 Financial Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Magnite MGNI underwent analysis by 11 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $15.5, a high estimate of $18.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 16.28% increase from the previous average price target of $13.33.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Magnite is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Day B. Riley Securities Announces Buy $14.50 - Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Maintains Buy $18.00 - Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $15.00 - Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $15.00 - Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Raises Buy $18.00 $16.00 Daniel Day B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $18.00 $15.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $15.00 $13.00 Omar Dessouky B of A Securities Raises Neutral $13.00 $11.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Positive $14.00 $11.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $15.00 - Daniel Day B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $15.00 $14.00

Key Insights:

Loading... Loading...

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Magnite. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Magnite. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Magnite compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Magnite compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Magnite's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Magnite's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Magnite analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

About Magnite

Magnite is one of the largest supply-side platform providers, or SSP, in online advertising. The firm was previously named The Rubicon Project (an online ad exchange) and became Magnite after merging with Telaria (an SSP focused mainly on streaming video providers) in 2020. The firm also purchased another of the leading SSPs within the CTV market, SpotX, in 2021 for $1.2 billion, cementing its long-term focus on grabbing market share in this area. The firm generates nearly 45% of its revenue from the programmatic sale of CTV ad inventory, 35% from mobile online sites and apps, and the remaining from websites accessed via computer.

Magnite: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Magnite displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.58%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Magnite's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 16.54%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Magnite's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.57%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.2%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Magnite's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.