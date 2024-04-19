What Analysts Are Saying About Olin Stock

Loading... Loading...

11 analysts have shared their evaluations of Olin OLN during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 4 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $63.64, with a high estimate of $78.00 and a low estimate of $57.00. Observing a 8.69% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $58.55.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Olin's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $69.00 $64.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Raises Buy $67.00 $63.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Raises Overweight $78.00 $66.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $59.00 $57.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $60.00 $56.00 Duffy Fischer Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $61.00 $55.00 Duffy Fischer Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $61.00 $55.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $57.00 $49.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $64.00 $58.00 Vincent Anderson Stifel Raises Buy $66.00 $65.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $58.00 $56.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Olin. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Olin's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Olin analyst ratings.

Discovering Olin: A Closer Look

Olin Corp manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals and chemical-based products. The company organizes itself into three segments based on the product type. The Chlor alkali products and Vinyls segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells chlorine and caustic soda, which are used in a variety of industries including cosmetics, textiles, crop protection, and fire protection products. The Epoxy segment sells epoxy resins used in paints and coatings. The Winchester segment sells sporting ammunition and ammunition accessories under the Winchester brand. The majority of revenue comes from the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: Olin's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Olin's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -18.33% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Olin's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.28%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Olin's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.32%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Olin's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.68%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, Olin adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

