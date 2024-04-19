In-Depth Examination Of 10 Analyst Recommendations For Q2 Holdings

Loading... Loading...

Q2 Holdings QTWO has been analyzed by 10 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $50.7, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. This current average reflects an increase of 21.29% from the previous average price target of $41.80.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Q2 Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Terry Tillman Truist Securities Raises Buy $60.00 $50.00 Jon Vruwink Baird Raises Outperform $60.00 $50.00 Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Raises Buy $58.00 $48.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $55.00 $40.00 Parker Lane Stifel Raises Buy $17.00 $15.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $47.00 $41.00 Jon Vruwink Baird Raises Outperform $50.00 $46.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Raises Buy $58.00 $50.00 Adam Hotchkiss Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $51.00 $39.00 Adam Hotchkiss Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $51.00 $39.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Q2 Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Q2 Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Q2 Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Q2 Holdings analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Q2 Holdings

Q2 Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based virtual banking solutions for regional financial institutions to deliver mobile banking services to retail and commercial end-users who wish to bank anywhere and anytime. Its solutions operate on an integrated tablet-first platform which provides financial institutions a comprehensive view of account holder activity and meets the regulatory and security requirements applicable to the industry. The firm generates revenue from subscription-based arrangements for software offerings. A large majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States.

Q2 Holdings: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Q2 Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.63% as of 31 December, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Q2 Holdings's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -11.15%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Q2 Holdings's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -4.06%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.52%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Q2 Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.22. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

