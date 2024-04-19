4 Analysts Have This To Say About Infosys

Loading... Loading...

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Infosys INFY, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $19.02, with a high estimate of $22.00 and a low estimate of $14.00. This current average has increased by 26.8% from the previous average price target of $15.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Infosys by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Friedman Susquehanna Lowers Negative $14.00 $15.00 Yogesh Aggarwal HSBC Announces Hold $20.10 - Jonathan Lee Guggenheim Announces Neutral $20.00 - Moshe Katri Wedbush Maintains Outperform $22.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Infosys. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Infosys's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Delving into Infosys's Background

Infosys is a leading global IT services provider, with nearly 250,000 employees. Based in Bangalore, the Indian IT services firm leverages its offshore outsourcing model to derive 60% of its revenue from North America. The company offers traditional IT services offerings: consulting, managed services and cloud infrastructure services, and business process outsourcing as a service (BPaaS).

Financial Insights: Infosys

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Infosys's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.09% as of 31 December, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 15.72%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Infosys's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.58%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.68%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Infosys's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.08.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

