Critical Insights From Synovus Finl Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

In the latest quarter, 9 analysts provided ratings for Synovus Finl SNV, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $43.22, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $37.00. Observing a 5.72% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $40.88.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Synovus Finl. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $42.00 $40.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Outperform $44.00 $42.00 Casey Haire Jefferies Lowers Buy $43.00 $46.00 Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Raises Overweight $50.00 $46.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Buy $45.00 $42.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $42.00 $40.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $42.00 - Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $37.00 $29.00 Brody Preston UBS Raises Buy $44.00 $42.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Synovus Finl. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Synovus Finl compared to the broader market.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Synovus Finl's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Synovus Finl's Background

Synovus Financial Corp provides commercial and consumer banking in addition to a full suite of specialized products & services such as private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, capital markets, & international banking to clients through the wholly-owned subsidiary bank, Synovus Bank, and other offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. It has four segments Wholesale Banking, Community Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services, out of which the majority is from the Wholesale banking segment.

Synovus Finl's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Synovus Finl's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -18.57%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Synovus Finl's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 12.26%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Synovus Finl's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.41%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Synovus Finl's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.1%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Synovus Finl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.27, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

