What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About IGM Biosciences

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on IGM Biosciences IGMS, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for IGM Biosciences, presenting an average target of $17.2, a high estimate of $21.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. Observing a 115.0% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $8.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive IGM Biosciences is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral $12.00 - Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Neutral $12.00 $7.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $21.00 - Robert Driscoll Wedbush Maintains Outperform $20.00 - Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Outperform $21.00 $9.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to IGM Biosciences. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of IGM Biosciences compared to the broader market.

For valuable insights into IGM Biosciences's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into IGM Biosciences's Background

IGM Biosciences Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of IgM antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its IgM antibody technology platform is suited for developing T cell engagers, receptor cross-linking agonists, and targeted cytokines. Its product candidate, Aplitabart: An IgM antibody targeting Death Receptor 5 (DR5) proteins, for the treatment of colorectal cancer; Imvotamab: A bispecific for severe systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and one for severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA); and IGM-2644: A bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins, currently planned for evaluation in autoimmune disease.

Financial Milestones: IGM Biosciences's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: IGM Biosciences's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 75.0%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: IGM Biosciences's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -9323.35%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): IGM Biosciences's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -26.56%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): IGM Biosciences's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -13.52%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: IGM Biosciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.2.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

