Analyst Expectations For Tapestry's Future

In the latest quarter, 10 analysts provided ratings for Tapestry TPR, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 8 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 6 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $50.6, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $44.00. This current average reflects an increase of 15.0% from the previous average price target of $44.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Tapestry is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $54.00 $54.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $54.00 $49.00 Ashley Helgans Jefferies Announces Hold $50.00 - Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $47.00 $41.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $49.00 - Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $49.00 - Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $50.00 $30.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $60.00 $50.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $49.00 - Rick Patel Raymond James Raises Outperform $44.00 $40.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Tapestry. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Tapestry compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Tapestry's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Tapestry's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Tapestry's Background

Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman are Tapestry's fashion and accessory brands. The firm's products are sold through about 1,400 company-operated stores, wholesale channels, and e-commerce in North America (66% of fiscal 2023 sales), Europe, Asia (29% of fiscal 2023 sales), and elsewhere. Coach (75% of fiscal 2023 sales) is best known for affordable luxury leather products. Kate Spade (21% of fiscal 2023 sales) is known for colorful patterns and graphics. Women's handbags and accessories produced 69% of Tapestry's sales in fiscal 2023. Stuart Weitzman (4% of sales) generates nearly all its revenue from women's footwear. In August 2023, Tapestry agreed to acquire rival Capri and its three brands, Michael Kors, Versace, and Jimmy Choo.

Tapestry: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Tapestry's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.92%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Tapestry's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 15.46% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tapestry's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 12.7%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.08%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Tapestry's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.51. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

