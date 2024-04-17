Analyst Ratings For Omnicom Group

Loading... Loading...

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Omnicom Group OMC during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Omnicom Group, revealing an average target of $104.0, a high estimate of $115.00, and a low estimate of $91.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $93.75, the current average has increased by 10.93%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Omnicom Group is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Karnovsky JP Morgan Raises Overweight $108.00 $104.00 Steven Cahall Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $106.00 $91.00 Lina Ghayor Exane BNP Paribas Announces Outperform $115.00 - Steven Cahall Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $91.00 $85.00 Julien Roch Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $100.00 $95.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Omnicom Group. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Omnicom Group. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Omnicom Group compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Omnicom Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Omnicom Group's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Omnicom Group's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Omnicom Group

Omnicom is a holding company that owns several advertising agencies and related firms. It provides traditional and digital advertising services that include creative design, market research, data analytics, and ad placement. In addition, Omnicom provides outsourced public relations and other communications services. The firm operates globally, providing services in more than 70 countries; it generates more than one half of its revenue in North America and nearly 30% in Europe.

A Deep Dive into Omnicom Group's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Omnicom Group's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.98% as of 31 December, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Omnicom Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.31%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Omnicom Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 9.86%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Omnicom Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.27%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Omnicom Group's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.8. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

