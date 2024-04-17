Critical Insights From Travere Therapeutics Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Travere Therapeutics TVTX during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Travere Therapeutics, revealing an average target of $13.0, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $9.00. This current average reflects an increase of 4.0% from the previous average price target of $12.50.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Travere Therapeutics by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Laura Chico Wedbush Maintains Outperform $13.00 - Ed Arce HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $17.00 $17.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $9.00 $8.00 Laura Chico Wedbush Maintains Outperform $13.00 -

Key Insights:

Delving into Travere Therapeutics's Background

Travere Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on identifying, developing and delivering life-changing therapies to people living with rare kidney, liver, and metabolic diseases. Its pipeline candidate, sparsentan, is an investigational product candidate in late-stage development for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) and IgA nephropathy (IgAN) - rare kidney disorders that often cause end-stage kidney disease.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Travere Therapeutics

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Travere Therapeutics showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 53.58% as of 31 December, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -200.12%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Travere Therapeutics's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -37.53%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Travere Therapeutics's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -11.12%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Travere Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.02, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

