The Latest Analyst Ratings For Victory Capital Holdings

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Victory Capital Holdings VCTR, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 2 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 2 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $42.5, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 8.97% from the previous average price target of $39.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Victory Capital Holdings is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Etienne Ricard BMO Capital Raises Outperform $55.00 $53.00 Matt Howlett B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $48.00 $40.00 Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Raises Outperform $43.00 $40.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $30.00 $28.00 Etienne Ricard BMO Capital Raises Outperform $51.00 $47.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $28.00 $26.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Victory Capital Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Victory Capital Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Victory Capital Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Victory Capital Holdings's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Victory Capital Holdings: A Closer Look

Victory Capital Holdings Inc is an independent investment management firm. The company operates its business through franchises and solutions platform. It provides centralized distribution, marketing, and operations infrastructure to the company's franchises and solutions platform. The company operates through one business segment that is Investment management services and products to institutional, intermediary, retirement platforms, and individual investors. The franchises and solutions platform manages a variety of investment strategies for its customers. It derives majority of its revenues from asset-based fees from investment management products and services to individuals and institutions.

Victory Capital Holdings: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Victory Capital Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.12% as of 31 December, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Victory Capital Holdings's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 26.83%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Victory Capital Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.19%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Victory Capital Holdings's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.15%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Victory Capital Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.94. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

