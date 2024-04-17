Evaluating Datadog: Insights From 17 Financial Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Throughout the last three months, 17 analysts have evaluated Datadog DDOG, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 9 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 7 3 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $148.47, a high estimate of $165.00, and a low estimate of $130.00. This current average has increased by 16.99% from the previous average price target of $126.91.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Datadog. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Yi Fu Lee Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $150.00 - Yi Fu Lee Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $150.00 - Kingsley Crane Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $150.00 - Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $151.00 - Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $165.00 - William Power Baird Raises Neutral $130.00 $120.00 Alex Zukin Wolfe Research Raises Outperform $150.00 $140.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $155.00 $140.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $151.00 $145.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Neutral $130.00 $108.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $152.00 $138.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Raises Buy $155.00 $140.00 Mike Cikos Needham Raises Buy $165.00 $125.00 Yi Fu Lee Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $145.00 - Yi Fu Lee Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $145.00 $115.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $130.00 $100.00 Fatima Boolani Citigroup Raises Buy $150.00 $125.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Datadog. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Datadog compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Datadog's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Datadog's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Datadog analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Datadog

Datadog is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. The firm's product portfolio, delivered via software as a service, allows a client to monitor and analyze its entire IT infrastructure. Datadog's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to utilize it for a variety of applications throughout their businesses.

Datadog's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Datadog displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 25.62%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Datadog's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.16%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Datadog's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.82%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.44%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Datadog's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.45.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

