Analyst Expectations For Palo Alto Networks's Future

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 31 analysts have published ratings on Palo Alto Networks PANW in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 18 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 7 11 4 0 0 3M Ago 1 6 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $353.68, a high estimate of $450.00, and a low estimate of $265.00. Observing a 0.88% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $350.60.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Palo Alto Networks by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $330.00 $305.00 Nina Marques Redburn Atlantic Raises Buy $350.00 $275.00 Adam Borg Stifel Maintains Buy $330.00 - Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Positive $325.00 $400.00 Michael Turits Keybanc Lowers Overweight $380.00 $390.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $385.00 $450.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $337.00 $363.00 Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $380.00 - Nehal Chokshi Northland Capital Markets Announces Market Perform $275.00 - Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $310.00 $274.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $327.00 $378.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $365.00 $420.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Lowers Overweight $345.00 $400.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $305.00 $310.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Lowers Buy $350.00 $405.00 Yi Fu Lee Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $350.00 $400.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $300.00 $350.00 Adam Borg Stifel Lowers Buy $330.00 $410.00 Anthony Hau Truist Securities Lowers Buy $350.00 $385.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Lowers Outperform $375.00 $425.00 Alex Henderson Needham Maintains Buy $345.00 - Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Lowers Neutral $265.00 $290.00 Yun Kim Loop Capital Announces Hold $300.00 - Anthony Hau Truist Securities Raises Buy $385.00 $330.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $450.00 $280.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $425.00 $350.00 Adam Borg Stifel Raises Buy $410.00 $280.00 Yi Fu Lee Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $400.00 - Yi Fu Lee Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $400.00 $280.00 Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $380.00 $300.00 Peter Levine Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $405.00 $315.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Palo Alto Networks. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Palo Alto Networks compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Palo Alto Networks's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Palo Alto Networks's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is a platform-based cybersecurity vendor with product offerings covering network security, cloud security, and security operations. The California-based firm has more than 85,000 customers across the world, including more than three fourths of the Global 2000.

Key Indicators: Palo Alto Networks's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Palo Alto Networks's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 19.33% as of 31 January, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 88.45%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Palo Alto Networks's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 53.52%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 10.56%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Palo Alto Networks's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.5.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

