A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Hancock Whitney Through 6 Analysts

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on Hancock Whitney HWC, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Hancock Whitney, presenting an average target of $50.5, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 0.98% lower than the prior average price target of $51.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Hancock Whitney. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Scouten Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $52.00 $55.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Hold $46.00 $50.00 Casey Haire Jefferies Lowers Hold $45.00 $51.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Hold $50.00 $48.00 Gary Tenner DA Davidson Maintains Buy $55.00 - Gary Tenner DA Davidson Announces Buy $55.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Hancock Whitney. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Hancock Whitney compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Hancock Whitney's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Hancock Whitney's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Hancock Whitney: A Closer Look

Hancock Whitney Corp operates bank offices and financial centers. The company offers a range of traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business and retail customers, providing a variety of transaction and savings deposit products, treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products (including revolving credit facilities), letters of credit and similar financial guarantees. The Bank provides trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations and individuals and provides its customers access to investment advisory and brokerage products.

Key Indicators: Hancock Whitney's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Hancock Whitney's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -21.77%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Hancock Whitney's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 17.36%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hancock Whitney's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.37%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hancock Whitney's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.14%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Hancock Whitney's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.4, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

