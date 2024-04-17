A Closer Look at 16 Analyst Recommendations For Twilio

Loading... Loading...

Analysts' ratings for Twilio TWLO over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 16 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 8 3 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 5 1 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 2 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Twilio and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $70.12, accompanied by a high estimate of $110.00 and a low estimate of $50.00. Marking an increase of 0.49%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $69.78.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Twilio by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $75.00 $75.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $110.00 - Ryan Koontz Needham Maintains Buy $71.00 - J. Derrick Wood TD Cowen Lowers Market Perform $65.00 $72.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Lowers Buy $74.00 $82.00 Parker Lane Stifel Lowers Hold $60.00 $70.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Underperform $50.00 - Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $60.00 $70.00 Samad Samana Jefferies Lowers Hold $60.00 $65.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $70.00 $69.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $110.00 - Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Underperform $50.00 - William Power Baird Raises Neutral $70.00 $65.00 Michael Latimore Northland Capital Markets Announces Market Perform $66.00 - Stephen Bersey HSBC Announces Reduce $61.00 - Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $70.00 $60.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Twilio. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Twilio compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Twilio's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Twilio's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Twilio analyst ratings.

About Twilio

Twilio is a cloud-based communications platform-as-a-service company offering communication building blocks that allow for a fully customized customer engagement experience spanning voice, video, chat, and SMS messaging. It does this through various application programming interfaces and prebuilt solution applications aimed at improving customer engagement. The company leverages its Super Network, a global network of carrier relationships, to facilitate high-speed, cost-effective communication.

Breaking Down Twilio's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Twilio's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.01%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -33.96%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Twilio's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -3.71% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Twilio's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -3.11%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.12.

