Where James River Gr Hldgs Stands With Analysts

Ratings for James River Gr Hldgs JRVR were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $12.5, a high estimate of $15.00, and a low estimate of $9.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 37.5%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of James River Gr Hldgs among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Carletti JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $15.00 - Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $9.00 $11.00 Brian Meredith UBS Lowers Buy $15.00 $34.00 Mark Hughes Truist Securities Lowers Hold $11.00 $15.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to James River Gr Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of James River Gr Hldgs compared to the broader market.

To gain a panoramic view of James River Gr Hldgs's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know James River Gr Hldgs Better

James River Group Holdings Ltd owns and operates a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It reports business into three segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment, which is the key revenue driver, offers commercial excess and surplus lines liability and excess property insurance products; The Specialty Admitted Insurance segment focuses on niche classes within the standard insurance markets with a primary focus on fronting business, where it retains a minority share of the risk and seek to earn fee income by allowing other carriers and producers to use its licensure, ratings, expertise and infrastructure. and the Corporate and other segment consists of the management and treasury activities of holding companies, equity compensation for the group.

James River Gr Hldgs's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: James River Gr Hldgs's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 58.93%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -130.74%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -27.85%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): James River Gr Hldgs's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -2.91%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: James River Gr Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.61, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

