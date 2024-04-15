What Analysts Are Saying About Antero Resources Stock

Loading... Loading...

Ratings for Antero Resources AR were provided by 12 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 5 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $29.67, a high estimate of $36.00, and a low estimate of $26.00. Marking an increase of 9.89%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $27.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Antero Resources by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $27.00 $26.00 Cameron Bean Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $36.00 $26.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $32.00 - Bertrand Hodee Truist Securities Lowers Hold $27.00 $28.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Neutral $29.00 $28.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $26.00 $24.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Raises Overweight $32.00 $30.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Raises Overweight $30.00 $27.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Neutral $28.00 $27.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $29.00 $26.00 Bertrand Hodee Truist Securities Raises Hold $28.00 $27.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $32.00 $28.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Antero Resources. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Antero Resources. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Antero Resources compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Antero Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Antero Resources's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Antero Resources's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Antero Resources analyst ratings.

Loading... Loading...

Delving into Antero Resources's Background

Antero Resources, based in Denver, engages in the exploration for and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. At the end of 2023, the company reported proven reserves of 18.1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. Production averaged approximately 3,483 million cubic feet of equivalent a day in 2023 at a ratio of 33% liquids and 66% natural gas.

Breaking Down Antero Resources's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Antero Resources faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -38.57% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2023. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Antero Resources's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.56%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Antero Resources's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.37%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Antero Resources's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.69%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Antero Resources's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.65. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.