The Latest Analyst Ratings For Aptiv

Throughout the last three months, 9 analysts have evaluated Aptiv APTV, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 2 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $105.89, a high estimate of $148.00, and a low estimate of $74.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 7.47%.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Aptiv. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dan Levy Barclays Lowers Overweight $110.00 $112.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $74.00 $90.00 Ronald Jewsikow Guggenheim Lowers Buy $103.00 $120.00 Itay Michaeli Citigroup Lowers Buy $136.00 $150.00 Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $79.00 $80.00 Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $148.00 $149.00 Tom Narayan RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $104.00 $115.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $84.00 $79.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $115.00 $135.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Aptiv compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Aptiv compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Aptiv's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Aptiv's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Aptiv

Aptiv's signal and power solutions segment supplies components and systems that make up a vehicle's electrical system, including wiring assemblies and harnesses, connectors, electrical centers, and hybrid electrical systems. The advanced safety and user experience segment provides body controls, infotainment and connectivity systems, passive and active safety electronics, advanced driver-assist technologies, and displays, as well as the development of software for these systems. In 2023, Aptiv's top 10 customers accounted for 54% of revenue, all of which were less than 10%. Historically, General Motors, Stellantis, Ford, and Volkswagen, have been the firms largest customers. North America, Europe, and Asia represented approximately 37%, 33%, and 28% of total 2023 revenue, respectively.

Aptiv: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Aptiv displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.01%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 18.4%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.11%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Aptiv's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.76% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, Aptiv adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

