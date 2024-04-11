Analyst Scoreboard: 10 Ratings For Royal Caribbean Gr

Loading... Loading...

In the latest quarter, 10 analysts provided ratings for Royal Caribbean Gr RCL, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $153.5, a high estimate of $174.00, and a low estimate of $115.00. This current average has increased by 7.1% from the previous average price target of $143.33.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Royal Caribbean Gr among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $154.00 $150.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Raises Outperform $160.00 $145.00 Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $162.00 - Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $153.00 $151.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Raises Buy $174.00 $170.00 Robin Shoemaker UBS Raises Buy $154.00 $148.00 Jamie Rollo Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $115.00 $100.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Raises Buy $170.00 $165.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Raises Positive $150.00 $120.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $143.00 $141.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Royal Caribbean Gr. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Royal Caribbean Gr. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Royal Caribbean Gr compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Royal Caribbean Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Royal Caribbean Gr's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Royal Caribbean Gr analyst ratings.

Loading... Loading...

Delving into Royal Caribbean Gr's Background

Royal Caribbean is the world's second-largest cruise company, operating 65 ships across five global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry, with 8 more ships on order. Brands the company operates include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea. The company also has a 50% investment in a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The selection of brands in the portfolio allows Royal to compete on the basis of innovation, quality of ships and service, variety of itineraries, choice of destinations, and price. The company completed the divestiture of its Azamara brand in the first quarter of 2021.

Breaking Down Royal Caribbean Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Royal Caribbean Gr's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 27.96% as of 31 December, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Royal Caribbean Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.32%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.06%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Royal Caribbean Gr's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.82%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Royal Caribbean Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 4.68.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.