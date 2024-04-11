Key Takeaways From ConocoPhillips Analyst Ratings

Loading... Loading...

During the last three months, 11 analysts shared their evaluations of ConocoPhillips COP, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 4 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $140.55, a high estimate of $170.00, and a low estimate of $120.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $137.30, the current average has increased by 2.37%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive ConocoPhillips is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Paul Cheng Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $135.00 $120.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $149.00 $141.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Announces Overweight $158.00 - Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $170.00 $173.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $129.00 $123.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Neutral $139.00 $132.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $133.00 $139.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $143.00 $138.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $120.00 $115.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $133.00 $152.00 John Freeman Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $137.00 $140.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to ConocoPhillips. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ConocoPhillips compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ConocoPhillips compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of ConocoPhillips's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of ConocoPhillips's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know ConocoPhillips Better

ConocoPhillips is a U.S.-based independent exploration and production firm. In 2022, it produced 1.2 million barrels per day of oil and natural gas liquids and 3.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas, primarily from Alaska and the Lower 48 in the United States and Norway in Europe and several countries in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. Proven reserves at year-end 2022 were 6.6 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

Financial Milestones: ConocoPhillips's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: ConocoPhillips's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -20.63%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: ConocoPhillips's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 20.18%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ConocoPhillips's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 6.13%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): ConocoPhillips's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 3.14%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: ConocoPhillips's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.38, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

