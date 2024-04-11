Decoding 7 Analyst Evaluations For Merit Medical Systems

Loading... Loading...

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Merit Medical Systems MMSI, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $92.71, along with a high estimate of $112.00 and a low estimate of $87.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.17% from the previous average price target of $89.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Merit Medical Systems. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $88.00 - Steven Lichtman Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $87.00 $82.00 Michael Petusky Barrington Research Raises Outperform $98.00 $96.00 Mike Matson Needham Raises Buy $88.00 $81.00 Jon Young Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $112.00 $102.00 Craig Bijou B of A Securities Announces Neutral $87.00 - Jayson Bedford Raymond James Raises Outperform $89.00 $84.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Merit Medical Systems. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Merit Medical Systems. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Merit Medical Systems compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Merit Medical Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Merit Medical Systems's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Get to Know Merit Medical Systems Better

Merit Medical Systems Inc is a medical equipment company that develops and manufactures products for use in interventional cardiology, radiology, and endoscopy procedures. The firm reports two segments which are Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The majority of the revenue is earned from the Cardiovascular segment. The United States generates the majority of the revenue.

Merit Medical Systems: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Merit Medical Systems's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.6% as of 31 December, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Merit Medical Systems's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.51%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Merit Medical Systems's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.27% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Merit Medical Systems's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.34%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Merit Medical Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.74.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

