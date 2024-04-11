Decoding 8 Analyst Evaluations For WESCO Intl

Loading... Loading...

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for WESCO Intl WCC, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated WESCO Intl and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $176.38, accompanied by a high estimate of $190.00 and a low estimate of $165.00. This current average represents a 4.66% decrease from the previous average price target of $185.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive WESCO Intl. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ken Newman Keybanc Raises Overweight $190.00 $165.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $175.00 $180.00 Christopher Glynn Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $190.00 $175.00 David Manthey Baird Lowers Outperform $170.00 $203.00 Christopher Glynn Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $175.00 $185.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $173.00 - Ken Newman Keybanc Lowers Overweight $165.00 $185.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $173.00 $202.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to WESCO Intl. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of WESCO Intl compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of WESCO Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for WESCO Intl's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

About WESCO Intl

Wesco International is an industrial distributor that has three reportable segments, electrical and electronic solutions, communications and security solutions, and utility and broadband solutions. The company offers more than 1.5 million products to its 140,000 active customers through a distribution network of 800 branches, warehouses, and sales offices, including 43 distribution centers. Wesco generates approximately 74% of its sales in the United States, but it has a global reach, with operations in 50 other countries.

Financial Insights: WESCO Intl

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: WESCO Intl's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.53%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: WESCO Intl's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.33%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.57%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): WESCO Intl's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.84%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.18.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

