Navigating 6 Analyst Ratings For FactSet Research Systems

Loading... Loading...

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on FactSet Research Systems FDS over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 4 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $450.0, a high estimate of $469.00, and a low estimate of $419.00. This current average has increased by 3.53% from the previous average price target of $434.67.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive FactSet Research Systems. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Wurtzel Wolfe Research Announces Underperform $430.00 - Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $458.00 $447.00 Shlomo Rosenbaum Stifel Maintains Hold $469.00 - George Tong Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $419.00 $377.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $464.00 - Manav Patnaik Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $460.00 $480.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to FactSet Research Systems. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to FactSet Research Systems. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of FactSet Research Systems compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of FactSet Research Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for FactSet Research Systems's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of FactSet Research Systems's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on FactSet Research Systems analyst ratings.

Loading... Loading...

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet provides financial data and portfolio analytics to the global investment community. The company aggregates data from third-party data suppliers, news sources, exchanges, brokerages, and contributors into its workstations. In addition, it provides essential portfolio analytics that companies use to monitor portfolios and address reporting requirements. Buy-side clients account for 82% of FactSet's annual subscription value. In 2015, the company acquired Portware, a provider of trade execution software. In 2017, it acquired BISAM, a risk management and performance measurement provider. In 2022, it completed its purchase of CUSIP Global Services.

Key Indicators: FactSet Research Systems's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: FactSet Research Systems's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 29 February, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.99%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 25.82%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): FactSet Research Systems's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.05%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): FactSet Research Systems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.55%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: FactSet Research Systems's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.95. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.