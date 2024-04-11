Critical Insights From Collegium Pharmaceutical Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Collegium Pharmaceutical COLL during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Collegium Pharmaceutical and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $39.75, accompanied by a high estimate of $40.00 and a low estimate of $39.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 7.43% increase from the previous average price target of $37.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Collegium Pharmaceutical is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $40.00 - Les Sulewski Truist Securities Raises Buy $40.00 $37.00 David Amsellem Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $39.00 $37.00 Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $40.00 -

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Collegium Pharmaceutical. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Collegium Pharmaceutical compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Collegium Pharmaceutical compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Delving into Collegium Pharmaceutical's Background

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in developing and planning to commercialize abuse-deterrent products that incorporate its patented DETERx platform technology for the treatment of chronic pain and other diseases. The DETERx platform technology is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods including chewing, crushing, and dissolving. Its product portfolio includes Xtampza ER, which is an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta Products, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, and Symproic.

Breaking Down Collegium Pharmaceutical's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Collegium Pharmaceutical's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 15.53%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 21.33%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 17.07%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Collegium Pharmaceutical's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.75%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Collegium Pharmaceutical's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 3.45, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

