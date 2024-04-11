Immunocore Hldgs Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

Loading... Loading...

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 8 analysts have published ratings on Immunocore Hldgs IMCR in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Immunocore Hldgs and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $81.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $90.00 and a low estimate of $63.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $72.60, the current average has increased by 11.57%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Immunocore Hldgs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $81.00 - Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $70.00 $60.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $90.00 - Graig Suvannavejh Mizuho Raises Buy $90.00 $86.00 Justin Kim Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $87.00 $85.00 Bill Maughan Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $63.00 $60.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $81.00 - Graig Suvannavejh Mizuho Raises Buy $86.00 $72.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Immunocore Hldgs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Immunocore Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Immunocore Hldgs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Immunocore Hldgs's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Immunocore Hldgs

Immunocore Holdings PLC is a late-stage biotechnology company engaged in the development of a novel class of TCR bispecific immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious and autoimmune diseases. Its geographical segments are the United Kingdom and the United States, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

A Deep Dive into Immunocore Hldgs's Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Immunocore Hldgs's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 34.25%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -25.01%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -8.0%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Immunocore Hldgs's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -4.98%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Immunocore Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.23.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

