The Analyst Verdict: OrthoPediatrics In The Eyes Of 6 Experts

Analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics KIDS over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for OrthoPediatrics, revealing an average target of $36.83, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $31.00. Observing a 8.32% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $34.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive OrthoPediatrics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $37.00 - Samuel Brodovsky Truist Securities Raises Hold $32.00 $31.00 Rick Wise Stifel Raises Buy $34.00 $32.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $37.00 - David Turkaly JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $50.00 - Kaila Krum Truist Securities Lowers Hold $31.00 $39.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to OrthoPediatrics. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of OrthoPediatrics compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of OrthoPediatrics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for OrthoPediatrics's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of OrthoPediatrics's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp is a medical device company. The company is engaged in providing products to the pediatric orthopedic market. The firm designs develop and commercialize implants and instruments to meet the needs of surgeons and patients. Its products, include PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia and ACL Reconstruction System among others.

Financial Insights: OrthoPediatrics

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining OrthoPediatrics's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 21.36% as of 31 December, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: OrthoPediatrics's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -17.79%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): OrthoPediatrics's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -1.78%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.54%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, OrthoPediatrics adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

