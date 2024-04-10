Deep Dive Into DuPont de Nemours Stock: Analyst Perspectives (10 Ratings)

Loading... Loading...

In the preceding three months, 10 analysts have released ratings for DuPont de Nemours DD, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 3 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $76.7, a high estimate of $85.00, and a low estimate of $69.00. This current average represents a 2.54% decrease from the previous average price target of $78.70.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of DuPont de Nemours among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Raises Neutral $80.00 $73.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $85.00 $76.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $70.00 $74.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $83.00 $75.00 John Roberts Mizuho Lowers Buy $76.00 $80.00 John Roberts Mizuho Lowers Buy $80.00 $86.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $72.00 $80.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $69.00 $85.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $72.00 $80.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Raises Underperform $80.00 $78.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to DuPont de Nemours. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to DuPont de Nemours. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of DuPont de Nemours compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of DuPont de Nemours compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for DuPont de Nemours's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of DuPont de Nemours's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on DuPont de Nemours analyst ratings.

Loading... Loading...

Discovering DuPont de Nemours: A Closer Look

DuPont is a diversified global specialty chemicals company created in 2019 as a result of the DowDuPont merger and subsequent separations. Its portfolio includes specialty chemicals and downstream products that serve the electronics and communication, automotive, construction, safety and protection, and water management industries. DuPont benefits from the ability to produce patented specialty chemicals that command pricing power. Noteworthy products include Kevlar, Tyvek, and Nomex, which have evolved over time to enable a wide range of applications across multiple industries.

DuPont de Nemours: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining DuPont de Nemours's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.64% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: DuPont de Nemours's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -0.76%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): DuPont de Nemours's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.09%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): DuPont de Nemours's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.06%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: DuPont de Nemours's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.32, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.