Analyst Scoreboard: 6 Ratings For Vital Farms

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Vital Farms VITL during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $21.0, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $17.83, the current average has increased by 17.78%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Vital Farms by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Moskow TD Cowen Raises Market Perform $19.00 $17.00 Brian Holland DA Davidson Raises Buy $25.00 $21.00 Ben Klieve Lake Street Raises Buy $26.00 $22.00 Matthew Smith Stifel Raises Buy $22.00 $16.00 Adam Samuelson Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $18.00 $16.00 Matthew Smith Stifel Raises Buy $16.00 $15.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Vital Farms. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Vital Farms compared to the broader market.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Vital Farms's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Vital Farms's Background

Vital Farms Inc is an ethical food company. The company retails pasture-raised eggs and butter. Its products include Pasture-Raised Eggs and Pasture-Raised Butter & Ghee. The company's purpose is rooted in a commitment to Conscious Capitalism, which prioritizes the long-term benefits of its stakeholders (farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, employees, and stockholders).

Key Indicators: Vital Farms's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Vital Farms's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 23.37% as of 31 December, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Vital Farms's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 5.31%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vital Farms's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.84% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vital Farms's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.75%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Vital Farms's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.12.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

