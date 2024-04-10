Analyst Expectations For AutoNation's Future

Loading... Loading...

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on AutoNation AN in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated AutoNation and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $172.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $215.00 and a low estimate of $140.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 7.59% from the previous average price target of $160.33.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of AutoNation among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Murphy B of A Securities Lowers Buy $215.00 $220.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $140.00 $117.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $150.00 $144.00 Douglas Dutton Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $185.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to AutoNation. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of AutoNation compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of AutoNation's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of AutoNation's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About AutoNation

AutoNation is the second largest automotive dealer in the United States, with 2023 revenue of about $27 billion and over 250 dealerships, plus 53 collision centers. The firm also has 19 AutoNation USA used-vehicle stores, a captive lender, four auction sites, and three parts distributors all across 21 states primarily in Sunbelt metropolitan areas. New-vehicle sales account for nearly half of revenue; the company also sells used vehicles, parts, and repair services as well as auto financing. The company (formerly Republic Industries) spun off its waste management unit (Republic Services) in 1999 and its car rental businesses (ANC Rental) in 2000. Wayne Huizenga founded the company in the 1990s to bring the rollup acquisition strategy to auto retailing, which has proved to be a smart move.

Financial Milestones: AutoNation's Journey

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: AutoNation's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.05%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 3.19%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.93%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): AutoNation's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.86%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: AutoNation's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 3.63.

