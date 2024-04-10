Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock

Loading... Loading...

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Blackstone Mortgage Trust BXMT, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $20.38, a high estimate of $21.00, and a low estimate of $18.50. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 3.5%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Blackstone Mortgage Trust. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Shane JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $18.50 $19.00 Douglas Harter UBS Lowers Neutral $21.00 $21.50 Eric Dray B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $21.00 $22.00 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $21.00 $22.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Blackstone Mortgage Trust. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Blackstone Mortgage Trust. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Blackstone Mortgage Trust compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Blackstone Mortgage Trust compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Blackstone Mortgage Trust's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Blackstone Mortgage Trust's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Blackstone Mortgage Trust analyst ratings.

Loading... Loading...

All You Need to Know About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate finance company primarily involved in the origination and purchase of senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The vast majority of the company's asset portfolio is comprised of floating rate loans secured by priority mortgages. These mortgages are mainly derived from office, hotel, and manufactured housing properties. A significant percentage of the collateralized real estate properties are located in New York, California, and the United Kingdom. Blackstone Mortgage Trust is managed by a subsidiary of The Blackstone Group and benefits from the market data provided by its parent company. Nearly all of Blackstone Mortgage Trust's revenue is generated in the form of interest income.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Blackstone Mortgage Trust's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -19.53%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Blackstone Mortgage Trust's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.55%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Blackstone Mortgage Trust's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.05%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Blackstone Mortgage Trust's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.01%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Blackstone Mortgage Trust's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 4.42. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.