Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For UDR

In the latest quarter, 8 analysts provided ratings for UDR UDR, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 4 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $37.75, a high estimate of $42.00, and a low estimate of $34.00. Highlighting a 4.84% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $39.67.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of UDR among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Lewis Truist Securities Lowers Buy $42.00 $45.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Maintains Underweight $34.00 - Wesley Golladay Baird Raises Outperform $39.00 $38.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $39.00 $34.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Lowers Neutral $35.00 $38.00 Adam Kramer Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $37.00 $37.00 Chandni Luthra Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $39.00 - Anthony Powell Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $37.00 $46.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to UDR. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of UDR compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of UDR's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of UDR's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on UDR analyst ratings.

Get to Know UDR Better

UDR is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities in targeted markets located in the United States. The company has two reportable segments; Same-Store Communities segment represents those communities acquired, developed, and stabilized prior to January 1, 2021, and held as of December 31, 2022, and Non-Mature Communities/Other segment represents those communities that do not meet the criteria to be included in Same-Store Communities, including, but not limited to, recently acquired, developed and redeveloped communities, and the non-apartment components of mixed-use properties. The company generates key revenue from Same-Store Communities.

Unraveling the Financial Story of UDR

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining UDR's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.41% as of 31 December, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: UDR's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 7.69%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): UDR's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.79% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.28%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: UDR's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.52, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

