Expert Outlook: KBR Through The Eyes Of 8 Analysts

During the last three months, 8 analysts shared their evaluations of KBR KBR, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $74.38, a high estimate of $90.00, and a low estimate of $63.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 8.25% from the previous average price target of $68.71.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of KBR's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Raises Buy $90.00 $72.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Maintains Buy $72.00 - Bert Subin Stifel Raises Buy $80.00 $78.00 Mariana Perez B of A Securities Raises Buy $80.00 $70.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $65.00 $63.00 Bert Subin Stifel Raises Buy $78.00 $71.00 Steven Fisher UBS Lowers Buy $63.00 $65.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $67.00 $62.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to KBR. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of KBR compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of KBR compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into KBR's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About KBR

KBR (formerly Kellogg, Brown & Root) is global provider of technology, integrated engineering, procurement, and construction delivery, and operations and maintenance services. The company's business is organized into two segments: government solutions and sustainable technology solutions. KBR has operations in over 30 countries, and employs approximately 34,000 people. The firm generated $7 billion in revenue in 2023.

KBR: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining KBR's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.59% as of 31 December, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: KBR's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 1.21%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): KBR's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.43%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): KBR's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.36%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, KBR faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

